SHARE: Pedestrian-only secrets exist in Langley

Langley is full of “wonderful” neighbour walks and contains many, many unpublished well-maintained cut throughs, according to local resident Jim Orlowski.

He calls them neighbourhood “pedestrian-only secrets,” and he shared a picture of one such foot path.

This path runs northwest down hill through a subdivision at 46th Avenue and 217A Street, dividing two “delightful” pocket parks crossing a couple of quiet roads.

“It has seen many a quiet couple talking, solitary walker/runners exercising, and busy people quieted after a day at school or work,” Orlowski shared.

“Thank you Langley City and Township for the foresight to provide and maintain these dashes of quiet all over the region,” he said, inviting other Advance Times readers to share pictures and details of other pedestrian-only secrets.

“I would love to see them,” Orlowski said.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer's full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

