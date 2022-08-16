Julie Bergen says McLean Pond, in Campbell Valley Regional Park, is her favourite place to relax and “find peace.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Julie Bergen says McLean Pond, in Campbell Valley Regional Park, is her favourite place to relax and “find peace.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Pond a peaceful sanctuary

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sunrise as relished from Derby Reach

SHARE: Snuggling with Mom

SHARE: Chugging along

SHARE: In a farmer’s field

SHARE: Haying season is here

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyMetro VancouverparksPhotography

Previous story
Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

Just Posted

The Tour de Cure begins in Chilliwack, but ambitious riders will head out as far as Langley on Saturday, Aug. 27. (Tour de Cure)
Tour de Cure coming through Langley this month

Julie Bergen says McLean Pond, in Campbell Valley Regional Park, is her favourite place to relax and “find peace.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Pond a peaceful sanctuary

Two photos taken 10 years apart show Langley’s Jacob Zibin at his first out-of-town baseball tournament, and signing with the American League Cleveland Guardians. At 17, he is the youngest person signed in the Major League Baseball draft, with the biggest bonus for a 10th round pick, at $1.2 million. (Derek Zibin/Twitter)
VIDEO: Langley’s Jacob Zibin drafted by Cleveland Guardians

The Wage_Wagon is going to be at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in September, with the United Association Local 170 Plumbers and Pipefitting Union mobile classroom. They’re part of a concerted effort to engage more young people not only in cars and mechanics, but a variety of trades. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cruise-In enticing youth into trades with new scholarship