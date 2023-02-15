SHARE: Prospectors hunting for gold in Williams Park

THROUGH YOUR LENS: There is a secret Gold Rush going on in Langley’s Williams Park. Lou Fasullo made the joke after spotted two prospectors, Justin Bosmans and Devon Friskie, panning for shiny metal last weekend. “When I told them ‘I hope you strike it rich,’ they said they were just there for the adventure,” said Fasullo. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

