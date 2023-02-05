SHARE: Rain and snow, while not always welcome, can create true beauty

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Last week’s snow seemed like nothing when comparing to the dump we received during the Christmas holidays. KT shared this and a few other scenic pictures of the community. “My family and I have been residents of Langley for nearly a decade now and we just love it,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

