SHARE: Rain and snow, while not always welcome, can create true beauty

Last week’s snow seemed like nothing when comparing to the dump we received during the Christmas holidays. KT shared this and a few other scenic pictures of the community. “My family and I have been residents of Langley for nearly a decade now and we just love it,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
_________________________________
A little bit of rain on the tarmac at Langley Regional Airport generated some nice reflections on a cool winter night. KT shared this and a few other scenic pictures of the community. “My family and I have been residents of Langley for nearly a decade now and we just love it,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
