Last week’s snow seemed like nothing when comparing to the dump we received during the Christmas holidays. KT shared this and a few other scenic pictures of the community. “My family and I have been residents of Langley for nearly a decade now and we just love it,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Rain and snow, while not always welcome, can create true beauty

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

A little bit of rain on the tarmac at Langley Regional Airport generated some nice reflections on a cool winter night. KT shared this and a few other scenic pictures of the community. “My family and I have been residents of Langley for nearly a decade now and we just love it,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

