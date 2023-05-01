SHARE: Rain gone – collector cars roaring

When it finally stopped raining everyone wants to get out and about, as Lou Fasullo can attest. “I saw this beautiful 1928 Ford cruising down River Road. It’s amazing what a bit of sunshine will do. It bring out the flower… and some of the vintage cars in the Valley,” he said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

When it finally stopped raining everyone wants to get out and about, as Lou Fasullo can attest. “I saw this beautiful 1928 Ford cruising down River Road. It’s amazing what a bit of sunshine will do. It bring out the flower… and some of the vintage cars in the Valley,” he said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer's full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

