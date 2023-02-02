Carmen Braun of Brookswood shared a picture during a recent snowfall of the view at Brookswood Pond, sun rays shining through the trees while she walked the trail. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Carmen Braun of Brookswood shared a picture during a recent snowfall of the view at Brookswood Pond, sun rays shining through the trees while she walked the trail. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Rays of winter sun captivating for Brookswood photographer

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air

SHARE: No filters needed

SHARE: A spot for tranquil reflection – year round

SHARE: Lights and snow a brilliant combination

SHARE: Fruit literally frozen on the vine

SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver

SHARE: Drawn by the cooler weather

.

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWeather

 

Carmen Braun shared this sunrise, as seen from Fort Langley on Jan. 30. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Carmen Braun shared this sunrise, as seen from Fort Langley on Jan. 30. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Benches in West Kelowna, Lower Mainland help keep man’s legacy alive
Next story
VIDEO: Langley RCMP officers and Yorkson Middle School teachers clash in friendly volleyball match

Just Posted

Langley RCMP officers and Yorkson Middle School teachers tangled in a friendly game of volleyball in the school gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley RCMP officers and Yorkson Middle School teachers clash in friendly volleyball match

Carmen Braun shared this sunrise, as seen from Fort Langley on Jan. 30. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Rays of winter sun captivating for Brookswood photographer

A student conducted experiment in a chemistry class at Langley Education Centre, which offers programs for young adults and mature students. (Langley School District/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley develops as site of new B.C.-wide online learning

Volunteer David Jenkins is one of the amateur radio “gurus” the Langley Emergency Program would rely on to maintain communications in the event of a serious disaster. Jenkins was part of an all-day rehearsal at the municipal Emergency Operations Centre in summer 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township withdraws from joint emergency program with City

Pop-up banner image