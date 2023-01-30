SHARE: Reflection on the pond

Jim and Barb Orlowski went on a “nice circle walk” around Brookswood Pond, south of Noel Booth Park, last week and were taken by the stunning scenery. “The view from the northeast was lovely with the reflection and the warm sunlight,” said Jim. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

