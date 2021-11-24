Reflections of Bedford Channel during a more tranquil time, just a few weeks ago. Langley's Lou Fasullo captured this picture when the waters were calm ahead of the major rain storm and subsequent flooding that hit B.C. with a vengeance on Nov. 15. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

THROUGH YOUR LENS

SHARE: Reflections of a drier, calmer time on Bedford Channel

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyPhotography

Previous story
Realtor’s Care Blanket Drive revamps to gather flood relief donations

Just Posted

Reflections of Bedford Channel during a more tranquil time, just a few weeks ago. Langley's Lou Fasullo captured this picture when the waters were calm ahead of the major rain storm and subsequent flooding that hit B.C. with a vengeance on Nov. 15. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Reflections of a drier, calmer time on Bedford Channel

Realtor such as Justin Hennessey with Janet Maxwell, Jewel Yourcheck, Benjamin Forbes and Austin Towne are taking part in the drive. (Justin Hennessey/Special to The News)
Realtor’s Care Blanket Drive revamps to gather flood relief donations

Langley School District buses won’t be restricted from filling up their fuel tanks, but the district is trying to save fuel amid rationing. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley schools may cut sports and field trips amid gas rationing

Close to 500 people attended the Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) annual Holiday Craft Fair draws a crowd