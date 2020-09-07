SHARE: Say it’s not so – don’t tell us summer is over!

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Anngela Bayer shared a few pictures from the last days of summer in her Brookswood backyard, everything from the last blooming lilies to a baby raccoon sneaking a peek from an overhead cedar. (Special to Langley Advance Times.

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

