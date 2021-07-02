SHARE: Shade seekers – one and all

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Everyone and everything have been seeking shade and a cool place to relax lately, with this extreme heat. This rabbit was found residing in the shade by Anne-Marie Walsh. She found the rabbit lounging in her neighbour’s garden in Walnut Grove. “I was surprised the rabbit let me get that close,” she said, noting there’s always rabbits around her place because of a nearby park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

