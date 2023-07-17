Frequent contributor Lou Fasullo shared a picture from the historic CN train station in Fort Langley taken on Canada Day. “I thought it was very interesting that on our 156 birthday of Canada, [this couple was] taking a few minutes to learn about our local history,” said the village resident. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Sharing a moment in history

