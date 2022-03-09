SHARE: Showing support through art

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Sandra Reams, caretaker of Michaud Heritage House, snapped a photo of this sunflower painting hung on a tree outside the Langley City landmark. The piece of art was painted and affixed there to show support for Ukraine. The sunflower is known as the country’s national flower. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

