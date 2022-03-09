Sandra Reams, caretaker of Michaud Heritage House, snapped a photo of this sunflower painting hung on a tree outside the Langley City landmark. The piece of art was painted and affixed there to show support for Ukraine. The sunflower is known as the country’s national flower. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sandra Reams, caretaker of Michaud Heritage House, snapped a photo of this sunflower painting hung on a tree outside the Langley City landmark. The piece of art was painted and affixed there to show support for Ukraine. The sunflower is known as the country’s national flower. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Showing support through art

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: In a farmer’s field

SHARE: Not all of us mind the wet weather

SHARE: Tobogganing a blast in Campbell Valley

SHARE: Sun rising on a cold morning walk

SHARE: Cold crispy weather blankets Willoughby

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

HeritageLangley CityPhotographyUkraine

Previous story
‘Count me in:’ Lone Agassiz Cops for Cancer rider launches fundraiser

Just Posted

Youth with Langley’s PLAY society will present Shrek the Musical Jr. on March 17, 18, and 19 at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley. They wore masks and followed COVID-related guidelines during the rehearsals. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s non-profit theatre society for kids opens doors to public for the first time ever

Sandra Reams, caretaker of Michaud Heritage House, snapped a photo of this sunflower painting hung on a tree outside the Langley City landmark. The piece of art was painted and affixed there to show support for Ukraine. The sunflower is known as the country’s national flower. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Showing support through art

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek and Councillor Paul Albrecht tangled over a proposed tax 4.35 per cent increase at their Monday, March 7 meeting. (file)
VIDEO: After delay, Langley City council decides against postponing budget items to lower taxes

The United Church at 216th Street and 48th Avenue in Murrayville is hosting an emergency cold-weather shelter. (Langley Advance Times files)
Emergency Langley homeless shelter re-opened