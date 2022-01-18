SHARE: Small dog, big stick

A snow covered Golden Ears Mountain reflected in the Fraser River. Leanne Lorimer grabbed the shot recently at Derby Reach Regional Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let's see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Leanne Lorimer shared a picture captured recently of the moon coming up in a very pink sky over North Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A snow covered Golden Ears Mountain reflected in the Fraser River. Leanne Lorimer grabbed the shot recently from North Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

