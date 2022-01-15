Heather Grausdies enjoyed a nature walk through Langley City Park recently, on what she described as a "gloriously" sunny days. "Langley is beautiful," she noted, in sharing this picture. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Snow piling up can be beautiful, if you don’t have to drive in it

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Not all of us mind the wet weather

SHARE: Tobogganing a blast in Campbell Valley

SHARE: Multiple rinks set up on lagoon

SHARE: Snowfall in the village

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWeather

Previous story
Trained counsellors to help Langley parents address difficult subjects with children

Just Posted

Heather Grausdies enjoyed a nature walk through Langley City Park recently, on what she described as a "gloriously" sunny days. "Langley is beautiful," she noted, in sharing this picture. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Snow piling up can be beautiful, if you don’t have to drive in it

Grocery stores are the home to a wide variety of shoppers. Some are better than others. (USDA photo)
Painful Truth: Tribes of shoppers to avoid

Aldergrove’s Jordyn Croft has penned two books, one that portrays her emotional support dog, Harlow, a Bernese Mountain dog. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
New author tackles tough subjects

Conor D’Monte is wanted for murder in the 2009 shooting death of Red Scorpion Kevin Leclair. (Bolo Program)
B.C. police still seeking ex-gang leader for 2009 Langley slaying