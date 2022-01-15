SHARE: Snow piling up can be beautiful, if you don’t have to drive in it

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Not all of us mind the wet weather

SHARE: Tobogganing a blast in Campbell Valley

SHARE: Multiple rinks set up on lagoon

SHARE: Snowfall in the village

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWeather