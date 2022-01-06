SHARE: Snowfall in the village

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Larry Worledge took a variety of snowfall pictures around Fort Langley during the holidays, including one of the Christmas tree decorated on the Fort-to-Fort Trail. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Not all of us mind the wet weather

SHARE: Stroll through the cemetery

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyLangleyPhotographySnowWeather

Larry Worledge took a variety of snowfall pictures around Fort Langley during the holidays, including one of the frozen Fraser River, looking across to the little church on McMillan Island. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Larry Worledge took a variety of snowfall pictures around Fort Langley during the holidays, including this one of the frozen Fraser River. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Larry Worledge took a variety of snowfall pictures around Fort Langley during the holidays, including this one taken at Marina Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)