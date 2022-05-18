SHARE: Snuggling with Mom

Just ahead of Mother’s Day, Langley Camera Club member Michele Broadfoot was captivated by this poignant moment at Brydon Lagoon. “I feel extremely lucky to have captured this shot of a little gosling snuggled in its mother’s warm feathers,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

