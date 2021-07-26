SHARE: So close to the food source

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Lou Fasullo captured a picture of blueberry season in full swing. He snapped this picture on River Road, near Nathan Creek in Fort Langley. “We are so fortunate to live a place that’s so close to where are food is grown,” he said. “Big thank you to all the farmers and pickers who make this possible.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sun worshipping in Brydon Lagoon

SHARE: Buzzing about in the backyard

SHARE: Langley deserves horse capital title

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AgricultureLangleyPhotography