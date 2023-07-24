SHARE: Splash of neighbourhood colour

Jim Orlowski was greeted by a series of orange lilies in near full bloom along a neighbourhood trail off 216th Street in Murrayville recently. “Took a few snapshots on my morning walk up hill,” he said.”One snapshot might be nice for sharing with your readers…” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

