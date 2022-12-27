Veronique Kolisnyk shared one last photograph for 2022, this one of a varied thrush visiting the bird feeder in the backyard of her Walnut Grove home during a recent snowfall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Veronique Kolisnyk shared one last photograph for 2022, this one of a varied thrush visiting the bird feeder in the backyard of her Walnut Grove home during a recent snowfall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset

SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate

SHARE: Work along the Fraser

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWeatherWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Aldergrove man’ eco-friendly strategy helps him save on Christmas decorations
Next story
Langley Christmas tree chipping events planned

Just Posted

Veronique Kolisnyk shared one last photograph for 2022, this one of a varied thrush visiting the bird feeder in the backyard of her Walnut Grove home during a recent snowfall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

“Family vacations” have evolved from road trips to see relations to travelling to international tourist destinations, one letter writer says. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident cherishes old-fashioned family vacations over flashy tourist destinations

Environment Canada is warning of possible coastal flooding in Metro Vancouver and eastern Vancouver Island Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Shane MacKichan/special to Black Press Media)
Coastal flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Metro Vancouver

The 2nd Brookswood Scouts did tree chipping after Christmas 2021 and have teamed up with the 1st Fort Langley Venturer Scouts to offer chipping Jan. 7, 2023. There are several groups hosting fundraisers starting Dec. 28. (Glenn Disney/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christmas tree chipping events planned

Pop-up banner image