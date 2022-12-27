SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Veronique Kolisnyk shared one last photograph for 2022, this one of a varied thrush visiting the bird feeder in the backyard of her Walnut Grove home during a recent snowfall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

