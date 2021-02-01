Anne Franklin shared this picture, taken by her brother John Simpson, of an “adorable” Kinglet captured during one of their many walks around the streets of Brookswood. “Hope others will enjoy it as much as I do,” Franklin said. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Anne Franklin shared this picture, taken by her brother John Simpson, of an “adorable” Kinglet captured during one of their many walks around the streets of Brookswood. “Hope others will enjoy it as much as I do,” Franklin said. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Strangers you meet on a walk

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As Valentine’s Day approaches, LAPS encourages Aldergrove to love all pets

Just Posted

A lawsuit over three stormwater floods of a building over the past year has been launched against Langley City. (Langley Advance Times file)
Flooded apartment building sparks lawsuit against Langley City

A downtown landlord claims a lack of storm sewer upgrades is negligence

East Maple Ridge resident Maureen Jeknavorian capture a few pictures of life along the Fraser River, while walking through Derby Reach Regional Park recently, including a tug hauling a load down west along the river. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Shoreline view shows action on the water

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley Arts Council
Langley Arts Council looks to create change with new exhibition

Open call for 2D and 3D artists to focus on current social issues

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: More questions than answers on COVID

Langley City senior wonders what lies ahead in this ‘New Normal’

A happy family welcomed Dozer earlier this month into his “fur-ever” home. (Langley Animal Protection Society/Special to The Star)
As Valentine’s Day approaches, LAPS encourages Aldergrove to love all pets

Month long fundraiser aims to fund medical care and adoption programs in lieu of cupcake day

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Most Read