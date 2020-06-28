SHARE: Stunning sunrise captured over Langley City

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley’s Joy Ruffeski captured a colourful picture of the sunrise coming up over the Nicomekl flood plain this past week, and wanted to share the image.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

