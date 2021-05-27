Summer is in the air according to Gregory Douglas, who captured this show at the “beautiful” Brydon Lagoon in Langley City. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank"><strong>editor@langleyadvancetimes.com</strong></a>. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Summer is in the air at Brydon Lagoon

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

