Winter or spring, the Derek Doubleday Arboretum is a “lovely” place to walk and appreciate nature, says Langley’s Joy Ruffeski, who captured this picture of the Rotary Club interpretive centre just after sunrise recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Sun rises over the arbouretum

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

LangleyparksPhotography

Winter or spring, the Derek Doubleday Arboretum is a "lovely" place to walk and appreciate nature, says Langley's Joy Ruffeski, who captured this picture of the Rotary Club interpretive centre just after sunrise recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
