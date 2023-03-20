Fort Langley’s Katia Stano snapped this shot of McMillan Island, as seen from the Jacob Haldi Bridge with “the almost full moon rising above the Fraser [River].” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Sun sets and moon rises over McMillan Island

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

