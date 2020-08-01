SHARE: Sunlight dapples forests and waterways in South Langley park

William Shi took this picture recently at Campbell Valley Regional Park. Located in South Langley, this is a regional park maintained by the Metro Vancouver regional parks. It was formed from six historical farm plots, with portions set aside for the Langley Tree Farm and scout Camp McLean and kilometres of walking, cycling, and horseback riding trails among other amenities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

