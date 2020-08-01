SHARE: Sunlight dapples forests and waterways in South Langley park

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

William Shi took this picture recently at Campbell Valley Regional Park. Located in South Langley, this is a regional park maintained by the Metro Vancouver regional parks. It was formed from six historical farm plots, with portions set aside for the Langley Tree Farm and scout Camp McLean and kilometres of walking, cycling, and horseback riding trails among other amenities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Stunning sunrise captured over Langley City

and

SHARE: A Langley family of five carve out a trail through a Brookswood backyard

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography