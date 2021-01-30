SHARE: Sunny winter weather brings out the birds

John Walsh took advantage of the sunny weather to take a recent stroll through Derby Reach Regional Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

John Walsh took advantage of the sunny weather to take a recent stroll through Derby Reach Regional Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley resident saddened watching trees chopped

Langley Township should be protecting trees, local letter writer says

First Place winner of the Celebrating Creativity show was Lynn C.Sykes for “Spring Magnolias,” which will be on display at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, Feb. 19 to March 31. (Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Celebrating Creativity in Aldergrove

Federation of Canadian Artists to showcase paintings at Kinsmen Community Centre starting Feb. 19th

The area at Glover Road and 216th Street (Crush Crescent) is a busy thoroughfare with road and rail traffic and a handful of businesses. (Langley Advance Times files)
Better bike access, turning lanes coming for 216th Street and Glover

Construction is to start in February on the $2.8 million project

A person with COVID was at James Hill elementary school in Langley on Tuesday, Jan. 26 (file)
COVID-19 cases reported at two Langley elementary schools

Contact tracing underway at Coghlan Fundamental and James Hill elementary schools

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

fd
Fire ‘deliberately set’ at Mission’s Canadian Tire to conceal shoplifting theft

Police believe crime is unrelated to previous arson at store exactly 2 years ago on Jan. 30, 2019

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey RCMP investigate third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in a week

Police say driver in crash was ‘suffering a possible drug overdose’ in latest crash

Generation Health is a free and virtual 10-week program for children aged eight to 12 years and their families and is offered through the YMCA of Greater Vancouver. (Generation Health/Facebook)
Free healthy-eating, active-lifestyles program offered to B.C. families

YMCA of Greater Vancouver to offer 10-week virtual Generation Health program starting February

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

