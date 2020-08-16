SHARE: Sunset stunning from Langley’s Edgewater Bar

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Suzanne Hof shared a picture of her inuksuk, while she watched the sunset over the Fraser River Pitt Meadows. This view was from Edgewater Bar In Derby Reach Regional Park in Langley on Wednesday, Aug. 12 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Sunlight dapples forests and waterways in South Langley park

and

SHARE: Busking in the new normal

or

SHARE: Campbell Valley park offers so many beautiful and tranquil sites

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography