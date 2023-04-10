SHARE: Taking a st-roll together

Frequent photo contributor Lou Fasullo, of Fort Langley, recently captured this picture along River Road in Glen Valley. “It always amazes me what people will do for their pets. I saw this gentleman… taking his best friends for a walk. It just warms my heart being an animal lover myself,” Fasullo shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Frequent photo contributor Lou Fasullo, of Fort Langley, recently captured this picture along River Road in Glen Valley. "It always amazes me what people will do for their pets. I saw this gentleman… taking his best friends for a walk. It just warms my heart being an animal lover myself," Fasullo shared.

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air

SHARE: No filters needed

SHARE: A spot for tranquil reflection – year round

SHARE: Lights and snow a brilliant combination

SHARE: Fruit literally frozen on the vine

SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver

SHARE: Drawn by the cooler weather

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

