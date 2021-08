SHARE: Team work parts the water

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Members of the Fort Langley Canoe Club were observed paddling through Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Rige on Sunday, just past the walkway bridge where Fraser River flows into Kanaka Creek Bends. Scott White of Maple Ridge shared this picture of the six women paddling. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sun worshipping in Brydon Lagoon

SHARE: Buzzing about in the backyard

SHARE: Langley deserves horse capital title

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyFraser RiverPhotography