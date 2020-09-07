SHARE: Tranquility along the Fraser River

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Sunset stunning from Langley’s Edgewater Bar

and

SHARE: Wildlife gang up to chase off unusual visitor

or

SHARE: Campbell Valley park offers so many beautiful and tranquil sites

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Never know what you’ll find perched on your roof

Just Posted

Climber tells tale of rescue from Mt. Slesse

‘We had ledges about the size of dinner plates that we were sitting on’

SHARE: Tranquility along the Fraser River

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

LETTER: Worried Langley parent says school is choice between her child’s health and learning

Local school district needs to be more flexible for families that aren’t ready to send kids back

LANGLEY LABOUR DAY: Labour council says COVID-19 forever changed the workplace

Economic recovery a chance to make workplaces safer and more just, council says

SHARE: Never know what you’ll find perched on your roof

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Vancouver Coastal Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposures at downtown bars

Passengers coming from outside Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

Most Read