SHARE: Tranquility along the Fraser River

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Sunset stunning from Langley’s Edgewater Bar

and

SHARE: Wildlife gang up to chase off unusual visitor

or

SHARE: Campbell Valley park offers so many beautiful and tranquil sites

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyPhotography