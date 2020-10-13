SHARE: True signs that fall is here

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley’s Joy Ruffeski shared a few images of fall. This one taken last Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Riverside Cranberry Farm bog at 26885 88th Ave., where they were harvesting cranberries - most of which are purchased by Ocean Spray. “Driving the beater takes skill in order to not only separate the berries from the submerged plants but also to make the sharp turns at the end of the rows. It was definitely a most enjoyable experience to watch,” Ruffeski said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

