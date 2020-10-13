Langley’s Joy Ruffeski shared a few images of fall. This one taken last Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Riverside Cranberry Farm bog at 26885 88th Ave., where they were harvesting cranberries - most of which are purchased by Ocean Spray. “Driving the beater takes skill in order to not only separate the berries from the submerged plants but also to make the sharp turns at the end of the rows. It was definitely a most enjoyable experience to watch,” Ruffeski said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: True signs that fall is here

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Lack of colour haunting due to wildfire smoke

SHARE: Tranquility along the Fraser River

Most Read