Walt Brouwer shared a pictures of lilies in the wild that he captured along the Fort-to-Fort Trail on what he described as a “perfect” spring day in early April. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Vibrant blossoms trumpet spring’s arrival
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: Alone among so many
SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster
SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
BrookswoodgardeningLangleyPhotography
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Spring arrives in Langley and Marilyn Crosby this picture of skunk cabbage found emerging. “This is just one more sign of spring in Fernridge,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Anne-Marie Walsh, meanwhile, took a picture of the pink blossoms brightening up her street in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)