Walt Brouwer shared a pictures of lilies in the wild that he captured along the Fort-to-Fort Trail on what he described as a “perfect” spring day in early April. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Vibrant blossoms trumpet spring’s arrival

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Spring arrives in Langley and Marilyn Crosby this picture of skunk cabbage found emerging. “This is just one more sign of spring in Fernridge,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Anne-Marie Walsh, meanwhile, took a picture of the pink blossoms brightening up her street in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Edgewater Bar in Derby Reach Regional Park could get brand new washrooms soon, if the ALC approves. (Maureen Jeknavorian/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Popular Langley riverside park could get new toilets

Bye-bye, outhouses at Edgewater Bar?

Township firefighters responded to a report of a barn fire in the 2200-block of 236th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021. The structure was vacant. The cause of fire is under investigation. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Three crews called to Langley barn fire on Sunday night

Cause of the fire is under investigation

(File photo by Back Press Media)
Body discovered at Langley bus stop not suspicious: RCMP

A man’s body was located in the area of 248th Street and Fraser Highway

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Letter writer calls for Cloverdale-Langley City MP resignation over ‘unclean’ comment

City man said MP’s actions since taking office show she is not willing to represent all constituents

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

