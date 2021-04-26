SHARE: Vibrant blossoms trumpet spring’s arrival

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Walt Brouwer shared a pictures of lilies in the wild that he captured along the Fort-to-Fort Trail on what he described as a “perfect” spring day in early April. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

