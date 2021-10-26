Fort Langley area resident Jodey Schwartz captured a recent sunset that spotlighted the bridge and Pitt Meadows to the north. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley area resident Jodey Schwartz captured a recent sunset that spotlighted the bridge and Pitt Meadows to the north. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: View across the water

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyPitt Meadows

Previous story
PHOTOS: 35 local kids participate in environmental charity program, improve Langley park
Next story
Langley City rolls out new youth mentorship program

Just Posted

Pedestrians crossing the road in poor weather conditions (Aldergrove Star files)
Langley RCMP hand out reflectors in Aldergrove

Langley City is looking for youth and adult mentors to be part of a new program being rolled out. (Screengrab)
Langley City rolls out new youth mentorship program

Fort Langley area resident Jodey Schwartz captured a recent sunset that spotlighted the bridge and Pitt Meadows to the north. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: View across the water

There are a fistful of murals being brought to life in downtown Langley, starting this month. This mural was the first. It’s called #thepowerofwomenisinfinite and was painted in 2018 by artist Verna Brown on the back entrance of Forever Yours Lingerie for company owner Sonya Perkins (left). (Langley Advance Times files)
VIDEO: Langley City murals coming to life