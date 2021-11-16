Langley City’s Lore Wollf enjoys the fall view as seen from the grandstand at McLeod Athletic Park. He took this picture of the track and beyond while running stairs at the park located at 56th Avenue and 216th Street. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: View of track from on high

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

