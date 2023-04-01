SHARE: Village streets fill with water – or do they?

Especially given the recent heavy rains and threats of high river levels, one might wonder if the village streets in Fort Langley were actually flooding. But rest assured they did not, said photographer Brigitte Seib. “The picture I took, received many comments on Facebook wondering if there was a film crew or a flood. I probably should have posted the picture on April 1st :). I later posted the additional picture reflecting and advised the village of Fort Langley that all was well… just reflecting on life at the [Fort Langley Community] Hall,” she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

