SHARE: Village streets fill with water – or do they?

Especially given the recent heavy rains and threats of high river levels, one might wonder if the village streets in Fort Langley were actually flooding. But rest assured they did not, said photographer Brigitte Seib. “The picture I took, received many comments on Facebook wondering if there was a film crew or a flood. I probably should have posted the picture on April 1st :). I later posted the additional picture reflecting and advised the village of Fort Langley that all was well… just reflecting on life at the [Fort Langley Community] Hall,” she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

