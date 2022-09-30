Langley City’s Kathleen Hahn came across a big group of visitors to Brydon Lagoon in late September. The geese have descended upon Brydon Lagoon. What an amazing sight. “Mostly Cackling geese so it could get a lot busier, and louder when the Canada Geese arrive.”
SHARE: Visitors descend on Langley City’s Brydon Lagoon
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: Sunrise as relished from Derby Reach
SHARE: Snuggling with Mom
SHARE: Chugging along
SHARE: In a farmer’s field
SHARE: Haying season is here
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
LangleyPhotographyWildlife
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.