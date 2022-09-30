SHARE: Visitors descend on Langley City’s Brydon Lagoon

Langley City’s Kathleen Hahn came across a big group of visitors to Brydon Lagoon in late September. The geese have descended upon Brydon Lagoon. What an amazing sight. “Mostly Cackling geese so it could get a lot busier, and louder when the Canada Geese arrive.”

