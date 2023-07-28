SHARE: Watching over trail walkers

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Wout Brouwer came pretty much eye to eye with this owl on the Houston Trail recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

LangleyPhotographyWildlife