Ahead of the severe cold snap that has blanketed the Lower Mainland, Sandra Reams shared this picture of Christmas PJs hung from the clothesline outside the historic Michaud House, which has a parlour dedicated as a small museum space for the Langley Memorial Hospital. “Hopefully people get a little chuckle as they walk their dogs by the house on their way to Portage Park,” said the site caretaker. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ahead of the severe cold snap that has blanketed the Lower Mainland, Sandra Reams shared this picture of Christmas PJs hung from the clothesline outside the historic Michaud House, which has a parlour dedicated as a small museum space for the Langley Memorial Hospital. “Hopefully people get a little chuckle as they walk their dogs by the house on their way to Portage Park,” said the site caretaker. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: What’s hanging from your clothesline?

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset

SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate

SHARE: Work along the Fraser

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

ChristmasLangleyMuseumPhotographyWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air
Next story
VIDEO: Working 7 days a week with 2 kids, B.C. single mom surprised with car

Just Posted

Ahead of the severe cold snap that has blanketed the Lower Mainland, Sandra Reams shared this picture of Christmas PJs hung from the clothesline outside the historic Michaud House, which has a parlour dedicated as a small museum space for the Langley Memorial Hospital. “Hopefully people get a little chuckle as they walk their dogs by the house on their way to Portage Park,” said the site caretaker. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: What’s hanging from your clothesline?

Emergency crews had the northbound section of Glover Road blocked while they dealt with a pedestrian accident early Christmas Eve morning in Milner. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Black Press Media)
Pedestrian struck on Langley’s Glover Road

Ukrainians David Tiuptia (4), Maria Kozelets (6), Liana Kozelets (13), in the foreground, enjoy playing in the snow with Canadians Maria Gileff (11) and her three younger brothers (Ian, Daniel and Timmy). The three families are all living at the Gileff home, and all 17 of them will celebrate Christmas together. (Special to Black Press Media)
Three families mark Christmas together

With Christmas fast approaching, Great Outdoors columnist James Murray's thoughts turn to the gifts that got away and preparing a turkey dinner. (File photo)
WEB POLL: Do you like turkey for Christmas?

Pop-up banner image