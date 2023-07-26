Shirley Sawatsky shared a picture she recently took at Ralph’s Market. She noticed a rusty, unused piece of farm machinery on the edge of the fields, surrounded by daisies. It got her thinking about how Langley has changed and continues to change. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Wheels of time

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer's full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you'd like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

gardeninghistoryLangleyPhotography

