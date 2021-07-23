Motorists travelling 64th Avenue, just east of Glover Road, are frequently forced to slow down or stop for wildlife crossing in their path. This time, Jim Orlowski and other folks were stuck in traffic, waiting for a flock of birds to cross the road – the gaggle including a family of geese with a few ducks mixed in. “Wondering why the birds crossed the road?” Orlowski queried. Of course, the answer is simple, he said. To find out what’s on the other side. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Motorists travelling 64th Avenue, just east of Glover Road, are frequently forced to slow down or stop for wildlife crossing in their path. This time, Jim Orlowski and other folks were stuck in traffic, waiting for a flock of birds to cross the road – the gaggle including a family of geese with a few ducks mixed in. “Wondering why the birds crossed the road?” Orlowski queried. Of course, the answer is simple, he said. To find out what’s on the other side. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Why did the fowl cross the road?

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sun worshipping in Brydon Lagoon

SHARE: Buzzing about in the backyard

SHARE: Langley deserves horse capital title

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWildlife

Previous story
Aldergrove child tackles trash armed with shopping bags and barbecue tongs

Just Posted

Motorists travelling 64th Avenue, just east of Glover Road, are frequently forced to slow down or stop for wildlife crossing in their path. This time, Jim Orlowski and other folks were stuck in traffic, waiting for a flock of birds to cross the road – the gaggle including a family of geese with a few ducks mixed in. “Wondering why the birds crossed the road?” Orlowski queried. Of course, the answer is simple, he said. To find out what’s on the other side. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Why did the fowl cross the road?

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the second suspect in a series of bitcoin ATM robberies and property crimes in both Surrey and Langley. (Photos: Surrey RCMP handout)
RCMP look for second suspect in bitcoin ATM robberies in Surrey, Langley

Members of the Heritage Rail Players stand beside the “Connaught” rail car at the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway in Cloverdale in 2020. The FVHRS announced the railway will be reopening in August after being closed since Dec., 2019. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s heritage rail to reopen

Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – will be the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files)
Business association gives Aldergrove a taste of the town