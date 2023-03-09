SHARE: Wildlife in all its wonder

Cora Goodyear snapped this shot of what she identified as a black-tailed doe, climbing a bank on Allard Crescent, west of Fort Langley in the Derby Reach area, on Tuesday morning. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

Fort LangleyLangleyPhotographyWildlife

Climate activist speaks at Rotary luncheon in Langley

