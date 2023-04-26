Shifting the Story: Challenging Stigma happens at Semiahmoo Library May 6

Maninder Sanghera has had some strange assumptions made about her.

This is why she is participating in an event in South Surrey soon that will allow members of the public to sit down with her and have an open conversation to challenge their own stigma.

“People judge if I can clean my house or if I can cook. I work, so that is very shocking,” said Sanghera, who uses a wheelchair.

“I’m married, so that is very shocking for them and they also assume I don’t have kids because I have a disability, not because I made a personal choice.”

She has been working with the same non-profit organization — Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society — for 15 years, with her focus now on supporting new immigrants who have disabilities.

Surrey Libraries and Fraser Health have partnered together to run their Shifting the Story: Challenging Stigma event at different locations, with the Semiahmoo branch chosen for Saturday, May 6.

“In this program, you’re invited to connect with brave community members who will talk about their experiences with stigma, including mental health, substance use, disabilities, 2SLGBQTIA+, immigrant experience, living unhoused, Indigenous experience, and other topics,” reads a release from Surrey Libraries.

Sanghera is one of 10 ‘books’ who will be sharing her experience at the event and allowing people to ask questions and engage in conversation in a safe and appropriate environment.

“I do feel like people are afraid to ask questions (because) they don’t want to offend us and I appreciate that but at the same time they want to learn,” Sanghera said.

“People assume when they see limitations.”

Registration for the event at Semiahmoo Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6 is required by calling 604-592-6907.

