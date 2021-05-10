Shoppers at Langley IGA stores donate $10K to food bank

On hand for the presentation of a cheque to the Langley Food Bank was Jim Calamunce, executive director of the food bank (L), Langley City councillor Rudy Storteboom (centre) and Mike Partridge, manager of the South Langley IGA. (R) (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Customers of three Langley IGA stores have stepped up, raising just under $10,000 for the Langley Food Bank.

Mike Partridge, manager of the Fernridge South Langley IGA store, said their customers, together with shoppers at the Walnut Grove and Murrayville IGA stores, donated a total of $9,904, which was presented to to Jim Calamunce, executive director of the Langley Food Bank, with Langley City Coun. Rudy Storteboom present, at the Fernridge store on Tuesday May 4.

“It’s really our customers who are donating,” Partridge explained, praising their “incredible generosity.”

“Were very proud of it, very happy to be supporting the food bank,” he added.

“We all know how important it is to support local families in need.”

Both the Langley Food Bank and Sources Langley Food bank have seen their client lists expand during the pandemic.

