Shopping local in Aldergrove could pay off this month

$600 in prizes available for the people who buy the most local goods

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) launched a shop local campaign Monday – one that will reward residents who support small businesses facing considerable challenges during COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to encourage people to help our Aldergrove businesses thrive during the summer months,” said ABA president Jodi Steeves.

Sponsored by the Aldergrove Credit Union, $600 in prizes will be available for the people who buy the most goods locally and provide proof of purchase with photographs posted to social media.

“Whomever sends in the most photos during the one-week period, [of them] shopping local – in front of the stores with their receipts, will win one of three prizes,” Steeves said.

First prize is a $300-gift card to the Aldergrove store of the winner’s choosing. Second, is a $200 gift card.

And third prize – which was sponsored by the ABA – is a $100 gift card to a store or business in Aldergrove.

“Winning is as easy as taking a photograph of your purchase in front of the store and tagging the ABA on Facebook,” Steeves said.

The friendly competition, which began Monday (Aug. 3) will run only one week – until Monday, Aug. 10.

She noted the campaign has been strengthened by a $500 donation from the Aldergrove Credit Union.

The shop local campaign is ultimately a “fun” way for residents to contribute to the survival of Aldergrove businesses during the pandemic, Steeves said.

Small shops at risk

A recent survey done by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) found that more than 21,000 small businesses in B.C. are at risk of closing.

The survey, completed by more than 5,000 CFIB members, also showed that one in seven small businesses in Canada are at risk of going under.

These numbers don’t include businesses that have already closed due to COVID-19, like Boston Pizza and Budget Brake and Muffler in Aldergrove.

“Small businesses are big players in our economy, so minimizing business losses is critical to recovery,” said Laura Jones, executive vice-president at CFIB.

“Right now both government support and consumer behaviour are critical to transitioning back to conditions that allow businesses to survive and thrive.”

While government support will be key in recovery for small- and medium-sized businesses, Jones said consumers will play a large role in helping keep these establishments open during the pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of shopping that’s shifted to larger businesses like Walmart and Amazon,” said Jones.

“We’d really like for that to shift back, and for consumers to support their local small businesses.”

