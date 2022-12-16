Shops rally to support Aldergrove Food Bank

6 prizes available in draw put together by local businesses anxious to help out this holiday season

A Rocky Mountain mountain bike donated by Cranky’s Bike Shop is the grand prize offered in a draw to help the Aldergrove Food Bank. To enter, customers at Freshco can buy a chance to win for $2, with every dollar raised going to the food bank. Chances to win a draw prize will be sold until Dec. 19. (Special to The Star)

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to the Aldergrove Star

Some significant prizes donated by Aldergrove businesses are up for grabs just before Christmas – and the Aldergrove Food Bank is the beneficiary.

The grand prize is a Rocky Mountain mountain bike. If the winner prefers, a gift certificate worth $1,000 could be chosen instead. The bike or gift certificate are being donated by Cranky’s Bike Shop.

A number of other prizes are also available. There are six prizes in total to be won.

Freshco has donated a $250 gift certificate. Other gift certificates are from Home Hardware in Aldergrove, $100. Certificates in the same amount have been given by Kick It up a Notch Dance Studio and Toy Central. Plus, the Greater Vancouver Zoo is giving a year’s family membership as a prize.

There is just one way to enter the draw. Shoppers at the Aldergrove Freshco store can add chances to win in $2 increments on their grocery bill. In other words, an extra $10 will give five chances to win. All the money raised will go straight to the Aldergrove Food Bank.

In order to enter, purchasers must do their transaction at Freshco by the morning of next Monday, Dec. 19.

The draw will take place at noon that day, at the Freshco store.

Heath MacKenzie, owner of Cranky’s, said that the idea of the raffle was hatched by Ben Wade, owner of the Aldergrove Freshco outlet. Freshco is a longtime supporter of the Food Bank. Many Freshco customers buy bags of food that go straight to the food bank, which is located in the same mall on Fraser Highway.

MacKenzie was asked if he would donate a bike as the grand prize and agreed instantly.

“For us as a bike shop, we have felt very fortunate, having made it through COVID-19. We know how hard it is (economically) for many people right now, and we hope this helps.”

He added that the food bank has become a more important source of food in recent months for an increasing number of people, and the Aldergrove Food Bank has a long history of supporting people in the area who need additional help.

What he didn’t mention was another way he and Cranky’s have helped the food bank’s clients on an ongoing basis. Mary van Zuuk, manager of the food bank, told The Star about that program.

She said that the bike shop reconditions used bikes that are given to them and then donates them to the food bank.

“They are specifically for our clients who have no means of transportation,” van Zuuk said. “He also gives them a helmet and makes any adjustments that need to be made to the bike, once they get it.”

She said this has helped a number of clients. One client regularly cycles seven kilometres each way to the Food Bank for groceries, using a donated bike. Without it, it would be almost impossible to get there.

Van Zuuk is excited about the raffle and is very thankful for the donations from Aldergrove businesses.

“We’re blown away. We appreciate it beyond words.”

As for the grand prize, she said “Heath has gone all out, as he usually does.”

She also appreciates the food items that were donated on Saturday at the Christmas Light-Up Parade in downtown Aldergrove, saying every donation helps make Christmas a little easier for her clients.

