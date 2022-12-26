Shortreed Community Elementary students in Langley pen Santa letters

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.
Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.
Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.
.
Dear Santa my mom
cook for me my dad help
me. my sistre Play with
me I love Santa
I wish santa cyd make a
toy tank.
Eli
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Sant
Emily and me have bin a
Very good boy and girl
I wont a catin Of Fre sur
Iracrer. Me and MOM decrat
the christmas tre.
Love Hunter
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa
I went to Play Moreo.
I went snowbodeng.
I wont a afos car
My Brother Eda krol
he cdnhiftk
Love Isaiah
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear sama I wish
I can have a saha
sture. and a moorn con
with do hamin roo and I
want a gren yoz and uudmz and
I bild a snowman.
Love Jayce
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa
my sister ad me play in thevv
I shoe and I wot a popit
we make gigerbered coke
we like make snowman. when
we play i sit in the snow.
I like my class
love Karmin
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa I bine good this
year
I Play in the snow with my dad
I put up my christmas tree
my Mom is a dlivr food to pepl
dear santa. I wish for got simridir3
love Nital
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa I like
to Play in the sno
Santa wuh monie
I wok up I foo atsid
ab I so sow har suvy
the sow wms see wns wuts osbip
I wish For a doll
Love Sofia
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa I lrd tims.
I lrd Bla Bla Bla.
I Play with my sisr in the snow
My brother bles me.
we lrdnd nubrs 1 and tens
I wish for a patset
love Sophia
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
.
