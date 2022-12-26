Shortreed Community Elementary students in Langley pen Santa letters

Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur Shortreed Community Elementary Grade 1 students of Ms. Kaur

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.

Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.

Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.

.

Dear Santa my mom

cook for me my dad help

me. my sistre Play with

me I love Santa

I wish santa cyd make a

toy tank.

Eli

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Sant

Emily and me have bin a

Very good boy and girl

I wont a catin Of Fre sur

Iracrer. Me and MOM decrat

the christmas tre.

Love Hunter

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa

I went to Play Moreo.

I went snowbodeng.

I wont a afos car

My Brother Eda krol

he cdnhiftk

Love Isaiah

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear sama I wish

I can have a saha

sture. and a moorn con

with do hamin roo and I

want a gren yoz and uudmz and

I bild a snowman.

Love Jayce

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa

my sister ad me play in thevv

I shoe and I wot a popit

we make gigerbered coke

we like make snowman. when

we play i sit in the snow.

I like my class

love Karmin

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa I bine good this

year

I Play in the snow with my dad

I put up my christmas tree

my Mom is a dlivr food to pepl

dear santa. I wish for got simridir3

love Nital

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa I like

to Play in the sno

Santa wuh monie

I wok up I foo atsid

ab I so sow har suvy

the sow wms see wns wuts osbip

I wish For a doll

Love Sofia

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa I lrd tims.

I lrd Bla Bla Bla.

I Play with my sisr in the snow

My brother bles me.

we lrdnd nubrs 1 and tens

I wish for a patset

love Sophia

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

.