Shortreed students rebuild fairy garden

Homes and figurines had been vandalized along Nooksack Trail near the school

Shortreed students rebuilt the school’s fairy garden by painting and decorating small homes. (Special to The Star)

Earlier this month, someone vandalized a fairy garden nestled along the Nooksack Trail near Shortreed Community Elementary – a mystical section of the forest with tiny homes and figurines on display.

The students at Shortreed took to rebuilding the garden after a parent, Jess Melo, donated bird houses to the school.

Stephanie Coghill’s kindergarten class painted and designed them in different themes and then rebuilt the garden on May 14.

“Our hope is that families will walk along and enjoy the garden – and add to it if they want – and that our school will maintain this for years to come,” Coghill said.

Resident Beatriz Espinosa initially established the fairy garden; now, homes of different colours and themes – some with plenty of unicorn stickers, one where a Star Wars stormtrooper resides, a pizzeria, and another that warns fairies that it’s a haunted house – hang from the trees.

People are welcome to visit the fairy garden near Creekside Park, but are asked to be respectful of the kid’s crafts.

“Thank you to the person/people who originally created the garden and to Jess for the wonderful idea of turning a negative incident into a positive opportunity for our kids to give back to the community,” Coghill added.

