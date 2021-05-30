Shred-a-thon supports Aldergrove Food Bank

Bring confidential papers for on-site shredding on Saturday, June 12, and make a donation

Shred-a-thon taking place June 12. (Special to The Star)

Support the Aldergrove Fair and Aldergrove Food Bank by bringing confidential papers for on-site shredding on Saturday, June 12.

People can make a donation to the Aldergrove Fair or food bank in exchange for using the service.

The Aldergrove Food Bank will be set up to receive both food and cash donations.

The Shred-a-thon runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 26607 Fraser Hwy.

People can find out more at www.facebook.com/events.

