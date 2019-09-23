Shredathon for Ron Dunkley Memorial society

Charity founder views it as public service that happens to be a fundraiser

Sandy Dunkley said a four-hour shredathon raised about $300 for the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A four-hour Saturday shredathon held at the Langley City fire hall raised about $300 for the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society.

Sandy Dunkley, Ron’s mother and founder of the society said the amount contributed was less important than providing a welcome public service to answer rising concern about the threat of identify theft and fraud

“We have older people coming who tell us they are so glad” to safely dispose of old cheques, confidential documents, bank statements, old bills and old tax returns, Dunkley said.

Dunkley, a Langley City firefighter, died 60 days after he was hit by a train in Seattle in 2010.

Ron Dunkley was in the U.S. city in November, 2010 to attend a Seahawks game when, on his way back to his hotel, he stepped between the cars of a stationary train and into the path of a moving locomotive.

He was taken to hospital with catastrophic injuries and died 60 days later, on Jan. 4, 2011.

During the two months he spent in hospital, his medical bills had climbed to US $2.7 million.

Blue Cross would only cover the first $1 million.

But after struggling to find the funds, the family was informed that an anonymous benefactor paid the entire bill.

That inspired creation of the society.

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society, a registered charitable foundation, was formed to raise funds for a number of causes — the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Foundation, Canadian Blood Services and University of Washington Medicine among them.

