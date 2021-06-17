‘Shredathon’ raises $1200 for Aldergrove Fair Society

All Ecclestone (centre) drove in from South Surrey to dispose of 50 years’ worth of tax returns at the annual shredathon fundraiser operated by the Aldergrove Fair Society at the Legion branch on Fraser Highway on Saturday, June 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

This year’s annual shredathon by the Aldergrove Festival Days Society (AFDS) raised $1,200, an amount society president Robin McIntosh described as “right on the median” compared to pre-COVID times, and better than organizers were hoping for.

McIntosh estimated 75 to 100 people dropped by with paper to be shredded during the four-hour event held Saturday, June 12, at the Aldergrove Legion.

People could make a cash donation to the AFDS or contributions of food or cash to the Aldergrove Food Bank in exchange for using the service.

Boxes at the Aldergrove Food Bank table were soon filled, McIntosh said.

As well, the ICBC road safety unit on hand, with anti-drinking and driving display.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Fair opens entry for photo contest

South Surrey resident Al Ecclestone came by to unload several bags of documents he was disposing of for a family member.

“There’s 50 years of tax returns,” Eccelstone told the Langley Advance Times.

Money from the event will support the society and other local groups.

Aldergrove Fair Days are set for Aug. 28 and 29 as a drive-through event at MacInnes Farms at 250th Street and 72nd Avenue with live agricultural and heritage demonstrations, interactive entertainment, animals and more.

“They’ll be able to look out of their windows, at least,” McIntosh commented.

READ ALSO: Re-opening plan presents open road for Langley Good Times Cruise-In

McIntosh said with the provincial government beginning to lift COVID-19 restrictions a little at a time, it is possible visitors may be able to get out of their cars, but the fair isn’t counting on it.

Tickets sold by ‘carload’ will be available for pre-sale only – no drop-ins will be allowed.

People can visit aldergrovefair.ca for more details or get involved as a volunteer by signing up at bettercommunity.ca.

An Aldergrove Canada Day parade was announced, set to take place on an extra-long and socially distanced route, but was called off after the Township ruled July 1 festivities must remain virtual.

AldergroveCoronavirusLangley